David Warner offers to provide baby-sittings tips to Kohli

Fans might remember that during Team India's tour of Australia in 2018, Captain Tim Paine had sledged Rishab Pant during the MCG Test, asking him if he could babysit Paine's kids when he took his wife out for movies. Sledging and rivalry apart, Rishabh did meet the Paine family, after which Paine's wife Bonny called Rishabh the "best babysitter" on one of her Instagram Stories. Pant was later also spotted with Paine's kids on New Year's Day in Sydney.

Now, Australian Test opener David Warner is seemingly looking forward to returning that favour, although to Indian team skipper Virat Kohli. Coincidentally, the day India courageously drew the Test in Sydney was also the day Virat became father of a baby girl in Mumbai. And Warner has supposedly offered to share some babysitting tips with the skipper. "DM me for some tips," Warner said as he congratulated Kohli.

Interestingly, Warner on Saturday also took to Instagram to share a picture of his 4-year-old daughter Indi wearing a signed jersey, gifted by Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Warner's second daughter Indi-Rae, who is a big fan of Indian skipper, can be seen smiling while posing for the camera wearing Kohli's "playing jersey".

"I know we lost the series but we have one very happy girl here!! Thanks @virat.kohli for your playing jersey, Indi absolutely loves it. Besides daddy and @aaronfinch5 she loves VK #fan #love #cricket," Warner wrote, while posting the picture on Instagram.

Last year, Warner's wife Candice, in a radio show before India's series against Australia, had jokingly described her middle child Indi as a "rebel" as she wants to be Virat Kohli.







