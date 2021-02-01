Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 February, 2021, 6:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ganguly discharged from hospital after second heart surgery

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Ganguly discharged from hospital after second heart surgery

Ganguly discharged from hospital after second heart surgery

KOLKATA, JAN 31: Indian cricket great Sourav Ganguly was discharged from hospital Sunday after undergoing a second heart operation in a month, with doctors optimistic that he will make a full recovery.
The 48-year-old, who now heads the country's powerful cricket board, was admitted to hospital in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal state, on Wednesday after complaining of chest pains.
It was the second time this year that the former batsman had to be hospitalised, after being admitted in early January when he suffered a heart attack while exercising. He underwent an angioplasty and had a stent inserted to open up his clogged arteries.
During his second stint in hospital, two more stents were inserted, doctors said.
"Ganguly is absolutely OK," one of the doctors treating Ganguly, Saptarshi Basu, told AFP as the former left-handed opener left hospital.
"His heart is very strong. We hope that he can resume his normal activities in a few weeks."
Ganguly was feted by hundreds of youths outside the hospital and at his Kolkata home when he was discharged.
They threw rose petals at his car and shouted: "Welcome Dada (elder brother). We are with you."
Ganguly was unanimously elected president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the sport's most powerful body in the country, in 2019.
He had retired from Test cricket in 2008 having accumulated 7,212 runs including 16 centuries -- his first made at Lord's on debut.
He also scored 11,363 runs in 311 one-day
internationals.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena's still the face of women's tennis: Osaka
Man City move three points clear as Man Utd draw at Arsenal
Real Madrid beaten by Levante to hand Atletico title boost
England's Moeen aims to make up for lost time after virus bout
David Warner offers to provide baby-sittings tips to Kohli
Ganguly discharged from hospital after second heart surgery
Pakistan drop Hafeez and Fakhar for South Africa T20s
Baridhara suffers 3-1 defeat despite taking lead against Rahmatganj


Latest News
Biman to resume flights on Dhaka-Kathmandu route from Feb 18
Legal notice served on Khulna University authorities
Petrapole port suspends trade protesting ‘harassment’ by BSF
No seat crisis in higher education: UGC
IO’s cross-examination ends in Abrar murder trial
BCL announces 68-member extended committee
Hasan inaugurates Online Ekushey Book Fair
Updating information about Dhaka dwellers' from Monday
Aman Graphics receives ‘LEED Platinum’ certificate
Stocks open week up on large-cap vibe
Most Read News
Coronavirus: 369 fresh cases, 16 deaths reported
Physician sued for raping domestic help in city
DU halls to be opened March 13
3 shot, 20 injured in Laxmipur municipal polls violence
Voters standing in queue
5 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Sherpur
Hefazat chief Babunagari sick, hospitalised
Wrist, fingers severed in candidates’ clash
RU female student found hanging at hostel
'English version to be opened at primary level'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft