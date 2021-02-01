Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 February, 2021, 6:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan drop Hafeez and Fakhar for South Africa T20s

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

LAHORE, JAN 31: In-form batsman Mohammad Hafeez and struggling opener Fakhar Zaman are absentees from the Pakistan squad named by selectors Sunday for the Twenty20 international series against South Africa next month.
The 40-year-old Hafeez is in the form of his life, scoring 502 runs in his last 12 Twenty20 internationals at an average of 100.40 with a strike rate of 153.
But chief selector Mohammad Waseem said the senior batsman was not available for the series.
"There are no questions over Hafeez's performance, but he has not given his availability on February 3 when the squad will go in a bio-secure environment," said Waseem while announcing the squad.
Hafeez is currently featuring in the T10 league in Abu Dhabi, which finishes on February 6.
Pakistan and South Africa will play three Twenty20 matches -- all in Lahore -- on February 11, 13 and 14.
Waseem said current form, as well as this year's Twenty20 World Cup in India, were considered for selection.
Zaman was in a poor form, having managed just 97 runs in his last ten matches. He also missed the Twenty20 series in New Zealand in December following a positive Covid-19 test.
Babar Azam will lead the squad, which also sees comebacks for pacer Hasan Ali, all-rounder Aamer Yamin and batsman Asif Ali.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Serena's still the face of women's tennis: Osaka
Man City move three points clear as Man Utd draw at Arsenal
Real Madrid beaten by Levante to hand Atletico title boost
England's Moeen aims to make up for lost time after virus bout
David Warner offers to provide baby-sittings tips to Kohli
Ganguly discharged from hospital after second heart surgery
Pakistan drop Hafeez and Fakhar for South Africa T20s
Baridhara suffers 3-1 defeat despite taking lead against Rahmatganj


Latest News
Biman to resume flights on Dhaka-Kathmandu route from Feb 18
Legal notice served on Khulna University authorities
Petrapole port suspends trade protesting ‘harassment’ by BSF
No seat crisis in higher education: UGC
IO’s cross-examination ends in Abrar murder trial
BCL announces 68-member extended committee
Hasan inaugurates Online Ekushey Book Fair
Updating information about Dhaka dwellers' from Monday
Aman Graphics receives ‘LEED Platinum’ certificate
Stocks open week up on large-cap vibe
Most Read News
Coronavirus: 369 fresh cases, 16 deaths reported
Physician sued for raping domestic help in city
DU halls to be opened March 13
3 shot, 20 injured in Laxmipur municipal polls violence
Voters standing in queue
5 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Sherpur
Hefazat chief Babunagari sick, hospitalised
Wrist, fingers severed in candidates’ clash
RU female student found hanging at hostel
'English version to be opened at primary level'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft