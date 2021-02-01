Video
Bangladesh Premier League

Baridhara suffers 3-1 defeat despite taking lead against Rahmatganj

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Sports Reporter

Despite taking the lead, Uttar Baridhara suffered a 1-3 defeat to the Old Dhaka's famous club Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society in Bangladesh Premier League on Sunday in Dhaka.
In the match at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Uttar Baridhara Club could go ahead in the 36th minute of the match if their striker Sujon Biswas didn't fail to connect a pass of Egyptian striker Mostafa Mahmoud Abdel Khalek Hammad.
Baridhara boys eventually found the net in the 38th minute. After a opponent defender mistakenly provided the ball to Rahmatganj's striker Sujon Biswas while trying to clear it, the Rahmatganj striker took a calculated shot towards the post and rocked the castle.
But the Old Dhaka club succeeded in levelling the margin in the injury time of the first half. Receiving the ball from midfielder Shahedul Alam, Cote d'Ivoire striker  Lorougnon Crist Remi passed that to Tajikistan striker Dilshod Vasiev near the small box who put that home.
Rahmatganj coach Sayed Golam Jilani's inspired the disciples during the breather and the coach was not disheartened by the boys. They presented the coach with a lead in the first minute of the second half.
Rahmatganj was given a corner. Defender Mahmudul Hasan Kiron took the corner and Egyptian defender Alaaeldin Nasr Flsayed Eissa Elmaghraby headed on the ball to provide that to Cote d'Ivoire striker Lorougnon who too headed on that to hit the net.
In the 58th minute, the Old Dhaka club extended the margin when midfielder Enamul Islam received the ball from Tajikistan striker Dilshod Vasiev and carried that ball near the small box before sending that home.
The Baridhara boys could not reduce the goal till the long whistle.
Rahmatganj, after winning the match, upped its point tally to four while Uttar Baridhara held to the previously collection single point.
There are three matches of BPL on Monday. Bashundhara Kings and Mohammedan Sporting Club will play in Cumilla venue at 3:00 pm while Dhaka Abahani and Chittagong Abahani will engage at 3:30 pm and the Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Vs Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra match is at 6:00 pm in Dhaka.


