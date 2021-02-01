Video
Shakib, Taskin practice on rest day

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Sports Reporter

BCB announced 18-man Test squad on Saturday and the following day is slated for player's rest. But Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed practiced on Sunday to keep them fit for forthcoming Test series.
Shakib was doubtful for Test series sustaining injury on January 25 during the last clash of Bangabandhu ODI series while delivering the 5th ball of his 5th over, who hit a fifty with the bat in the 1st innings of the match. He left the ground immediately and was kept under observation. After intensive medication the number one all-rounder becomes fit for action.
The southpaw however, started practicing on Saturday and was named for the Test series coming forth.
He sweated for more than one hour. Head Coach Russell Domingo, batting coach John Louis and physio Julian Calafate were at the ground to work with the superstar. After physical exercise, he batted and bowled in the net. Domingo faced Shakib's armors.
Beside Shakib, Taskin was also seen to practice, who is going to play Test after three years.
Tigers will lock horns with visiting West Indians in the 1st Test between February 3 and 7 while the 2nd Test will be commenced on February 11.






