Monday, 1 February, 2021, 6:07 AM
West Indies, BCB XI Warm-up match ends in draw

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Sports Reporter

Solitary 3-day practice match between BCB XI and West Indies ahead of Bangabandhu Test series ended in a draw.
Chasing the target of 389, BCB XI were at 63 for two at Sunday dusk as officials declared the match draw. Shadman Islam Onik and Yasir Ali Rabbi were unbeaten scoring 23 and 33 runs respectively. Saif Hasan and Naim Sheikh were the two batsmen to get out. Saif departed with seven while Naim failed to register anything. Raymon Reifer took both the wickets.
Earlier, guests added 112 runs with their overnight 179 in their 2nd innings. Nkrumah Bonner failed to add anything with his 80 of previous day. Joshua da Silva fell four short of a fifty while Reifer remained unbeaten scoring 49 runs. Opener John Campbell scored 68 runs.
Mukidul Islam Mugdha hauled four wickets for hosts while his peer pacer Syed Khaled Ahmed took two. Saif picked two and Towhid Hridoy got the rest wicket.
West Indies were bowled out for 257 in their first innings ridding on the bat of Captain Kraigg Brathwaite. BCB XI spinner Rishad Hossain picked five wickets spending 75 runs.
BCB XI in reply, sustained 47.4 overs only. Naim Sheikh was the leading scorer with 45 while skipper Nurul Hasan Shohan collected 30 runs. Jomel Warrical took three wickets beside Cornwall's fifer.


