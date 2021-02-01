An opportunity for Yasir, Hasan to stake their claim: Sumon



But still it's the opportunity for them to stake a claim in the national team, said selector Habibul Bashar Sumon.

Bashar, also one of the most successful Bangladesh captains, reasoned that they would have the opportunity to understand the team culture and cope with the environment by sharing the dressing room with the national stars, which will eventually make them mentally prepared.

"Whether they will be drafted in the final XI, entirely depends on the team management. If they fit into the team combination, they could make their debut, otherwise not," Bashar said in Chattogram while talking to the reporters on Sunday.

"But it's an opportunity for them regardless of making a debut or not. It indeed doesn't matter whether they would get the opportunity to make their debut. They even can prepare them by just being in the squad. It's the opportunity for them to learn the team culture and cope with the team environment. By staying with the national stars, they could prepare them psychologically which eventually would help them when they will make their debut," he explained.

Bashar however particularly was impressed by Hasan Mahmud, who hogged the limelight with an excellent performance against West Indies in the recently concluded three-match ODI series.

Hasan Mahmud's raw pace is something Bashar believes could be handy when Bangladesh would play in foreign soil.

"Hasan Mahmud didn't play enough first class matches but he matured in a very short time. He is a real talent for us," Bashar said.

"I think we can hope for something very good from him, especially when we will play in overseas conditions. In foreign soil, you need a pacer, who possesses pace and Hasan Mahmud has that. He has a good future ahead and I think Bangladesh cricket will get the good service from him in both white ball and red ball cricket," he disclosed. -BSS









