568 IU students getting soft loans for smartphones

KUSHTIA, Jan 31: As many as 568 students of Islamic University are getting soft loans from the University Grants Commission to buy smartphones for attending classes online during the pandemic.

A total of 2, 047 indigent students applied for the loan but the university approved loans for 568 of them, IU soft loan approval committee convener and science faculty dean Professor Mizanur Rahman said on Sunday.

The money will be sent to the account of the students.

The students will have to refund the money in maximum of four installments before their graduation, he said.





