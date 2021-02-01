Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 February, 2021, 6:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

568 IU students getting soft loans for smartphones

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
IU Correspondent

KUSHTIA, Jan 31: As many as 568 students of Islamic University are getting soft loans from the University Grants Commission to buy smartphones for attending classes online during the pandemic.
A total of 2, 047 indigent students applied for the loan but the university approved loans for 568 of them, IU soft loan approval committee convener and science faculty dean Professor Mizanur Rahman said on Sunday.
The money will be sent to the account of the students.
The students will have to refund the money in maximum of four installments before their graduation, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Annual general meeting of CUET Teachers' Association
Master of Business Administration program held in Khulna University
568 IU students getting soft loans for smartphones
Rajshahi University female student ‘kills self’
Asrayan Project provides ‘dignity’ to transgender community
BARI-released crops show hopes of good yield to Gaibandha char farmers
C-19 positive cases reach 32,881 in Ctg
Nasa Mars rover: How Perseverance will hunt for signs of past life


Latest News
Biman to resume flights on Dhaka-Kathmandu route from Feb 18
Legal notice served on Khulna University authorities
Petrapole port suspends trade protesting ‘harassment’ by BSF
No seat crisis in higher education: UGC
IO’s cross-examination ends in Abrar murder trial
BCL announces 68-member extended committee
Hasan inaugurates Online Ekushey Book Fair
Updating information about Dhaka dwellers' from Monday
Aman Graphics receives ‘LEED Platinum’ certificate
Stocks open week up on large-cap vibe
Most Read News
Coronavirus: 369 fresh cases, 16 deaths reported
Physician sued for raping domestic help in city
DU halls to be opened March 13
3 shot, 20 injured in Laxmipur municipal polls violence
Voters standing in queue
5 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Sherpur
Hefazat chief Babunagari sick, hospitalised
Wrist, fingers severed in candidates’ clash
RU female student found hanging at hostel
'English version to be opened at primary level'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft