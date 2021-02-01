Video
Monday, 1 February, 2021, 6:07 AM
Physician held for violating domestic help in city

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Uttara West Police of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Sunday arrested a physician, Dr Ahsan Noor, from his Uttara residence for allegedly violating his domestic help.  The victim's elder sister filed a case against him in this regards.
Confirming his arrest, Uttara West Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Shah Akhtaruzzaman Ilyas said they started quizzing him on the matter. He was produced before the court seeking police remand for further inquiry. The OC said the victim was sent to the One-Stop Crisis Centre (OCC) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for medical test.
Meanwhile, the accused Ahsan Noor also filed a general diary with the same police station bringing allegation of stealing against the maid.
In the case, the victim's sister claimed that her sister used to work in the residence of Ahsan Noor at house- 43, road- 13 of Uttara sector- 13, for two days a week.
At around 12:00 noon on January 30, Ahsan forcibly took her in his room, locked the door and raped the victim after threatening her life. After getting relieved from his capture, she informed her sister about the incident. Later, her sister filed the case at night, the plaintiff claimed.



