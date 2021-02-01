4.56 lakh corona vaccine doses arrive at Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 31: A total of 4.56 lakh doses of corona vaccine arrived at Chattogram on Sunday morning.

According to Chattogram Civil Surgeon office, 38 cartons of vaccine arrived at the Civil Surgeon office at 7am on Sunday. The vaccines were stocked in the EPI store safely.

Civil Surgeon of Chattogram Sheikh Fazle Rabbi told the Daily Observer that those vaccines would be inoculated to the registered persons on priority basis in the city and the district.

He confirmed that the Chattogram administrations of Health Directorate and the Chattogram City Corporations had prepared a programme for distribution of vaccine of Covid-19 in the city as elsewhere in the district.

The Civil Surgeon said vaccine would be administered at fifteen venues of the city including all public and private medical colleges and hospitals. A total of 42 teams will work for vaccination in Chattogram.

Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said the two-day training had been imparted to nearly 300 Nurses, midwives and volunteers on vaccination. The training concluded on Sunday, Rabbi said.

The Chattogram Civil Surgeon expected that the inoculation might begin from February 7 from 15 venues in the city.

The venues are Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), General Hospital, Chattogram Cantonment Hospital, Chattogram Police Hospital, City Corporation General Hospital, Chattogram Navy Hospital, Chattogram Airforce Hospital, Chattogram Port Hospital, CCC Bandertla Hospital, CCC Mustafa Hakim Maternity Hospital, CCC Safa Motaleb Maternity Hospital, USTC Hospital, Southern Medical College Hospital, Ma O Shishu Hospital and Marine City Medical College Hospital.

In all upazila jealth complexes of the district, corona vaccine will be distributed.

Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said, a seven-member committee to receive the vaccine has been constituted. The Civil Surgeon of Chattogram is the Chairman of the committee.

Other members are; representatives of the Deputy Commissioner, SP, EPI, Drug Administration and medical officer of Civil Surgeon office.

Besides, another 14 member divisional committee has been constituted to monitor the situation of the post-vaccine situation. The Director of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) is the Chairman of the committee. Divisional Health Director is the Co-Chairman while the Chattogram Civil Surgeon will act as the Member Secretary.







