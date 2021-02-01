Body of teenage girl found, one held in city

The body of a teenage girl was recovered from the Central Shaheed Minar on Sunday morning. The victim belonged to a homeless family living nearby in the city.

Police arrested a vagabond Khayer, in his mid-30s, from the spot, said Mamun Ar Rashid, Officer-in-Charge of Shahbagh Police Station.

The teenage girl, whose body was found behind the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka early Sunday, was 'strangled to death in a blotched rape attempt,' said police. A 'vagabond' was arrested in connection with the murder.

At about 3:00am on Sunday, Shahbagh police recovered the body of the 15-year-old girl from the rear side of the Shaheed Minar. The deceased was from Kamrangichar Jhauchar area. She was a flower vendor at Shahbagh area. Injury marks were found on her neck. The OC said police went to the Central Shaheed Minar receiving information that three girls were beating up a man.

The girls were the friends of the victim. When police reached the Shaheed Minar, they found the girl unconscious and rushed her to the emergency department of DMCH, where on-duty doctors declared her dead at 3:00am.







