Monday, 1 February, 2021, 6:06 AM
Road accidents claim 6 lives in 2 districts

Published : Monday, 1 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

At least six people were killed and several others were injured in road accidents at Sherpur and Kurigram on Sunday.
Our Sherpur correspondent reports, five persons including a woman were killed in a head-on collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a truck at Mirzapur of Bajitkhola Union here on Sunday morning.
Three of the deceased were identified as Md Selim Mia, 25, Jobed Ali, 25, Rokhsana Begum, 30. But, police could not know the identity of the other victim immediately.
According to Sherpur Thana Officer-in-Charge Abdullah Al Mamun, the accident took place around 9:00am on the Sherpur-Jhinaigati Highway.
The speeding truck collided head-on with the CNG, killing three people on the spot and injuring two others.
Locals whisked two seriously injured persons off to Zilla Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared one of them dead, the police official added.  Police recovered the bodies and sent them to Sherpur Sadar Hospital for autopsies. Civil Defence sources said the accident might have occurred due to dense fog. Our Kurigram correspondent added that a woman was crushed under the wheels of a sand-laden truck at Khanjanamara area of Bandhober union in Kurigram's Roumari upazila on Sunday.
Montaser Billah, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Roumari Police Station said that the deceased was identified as Nurjahan Begum, 40, hailing from the upazila. The accident occurred when the truck hit her from the rear at Khanjanamara area, he said.  The truck was seized but the driver managed to flee.








