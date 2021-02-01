BNP CCC mayor candidate to file 3 cases against EC

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 31: BNP nominated mayor candidate of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) who was defeated in the elections held on January 27 declared that he would file three cases against the Election Commission (EC).

He alleged that the EC had failed to supply him a printed copy of votes cast through EVM. He also said his five percent votes were snatched away.

At a press briefing held at BNP office at Nasiman Bhavan, on Sunday, Shahadat Hussain demanded a fresh election to CCC for irregularities in the elections held on January 27.

Shahdat also alleged that he visited more than 60 polling stations from 9 am to 2 pm on the polling day where he could not find any agents of BNP.







