Rezaul seeks media support to make Ctg a planned city

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 31: Newly mayor-elect of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Rezaul Karim Chowdhury told the local journalists that he would offer a planned city to the people of Chattogram.

He was exchanging views with reporters at Chattogram Press Club premises on Sunday morning.

He said, "I need cooperation of all professionals of the city to implement my dreams of developing the port city."

Rezaul Karim said, "I wish to build Chattogram as a planned city after consultation with the experts and all people."

"I will invite all the people irrespective of ages and caste and creed to exchange views and triy to identify the problems of different wards of the city."

"Then I shall take a decision," he said.

Pointing to the crime and terrorism, Rezaul vowed that he would try to root out the terrorism from the city.

The mayor-elect also determined to free the port city from the curse of water-logging forever.

Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel, VP of City AL Ibrahim Hussain Babul, Treasurer of City AL and former CDA Chairman Abdus Salam were also present on the occasion.

Chattogram Press Club President Ali Abbas presided over the meeting.







