Overhauling curriculum to improve edn quality: Education Minister

The government is overhauling the curriculum apart from emphasising vocational and ICT education, infrastructural development and teacher training to improve the quality of education, Dr Dipu Moni said Sunday.

At an English training of master trainers for primary schools in Dhaka, the Education Minister noted that many students are weak in English although the subject is compulsory.

"The training for teachers is very important to help students overcome their weakness in English," she said, lauding the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education and the British Council for the organising the training for teachers.

State Minister for Education Md Zakir Hossain said the government would introduce English medium at one government school in every district.

Two separate English teachers will be appointed to every school, he said.

Zakir said 1,000 primary school teachers would be given special training in English at nine Primary Training Institutes.

"Another 130,000 teachers will be trained in phases," he said. -UNB







