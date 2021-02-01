1 gets life term for smuggling Rs 1.6cr Indian currency

A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced a man to life term rigorous imprisonment (RI) for smuggling Rs 1.6 crore Indian currency into the country.

The Airport Police recovered the smuggled money from a passenger identified as Rippon Hossain at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in 2015. Judge Fatema Imrose Khanika of 6th Sessions Judge Court delivered the judgement in presence of the convict.

The case statement is that the accused Ripon brought 1.6 crore Indian rupees inside a blanket by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Dubai to Dhaka on August 24 in 2015.







