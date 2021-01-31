Navalny meeting planned at UN Security Council: Diplomats

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 30: The UN Security Council could meet informally next week to discuss the plight of detained Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, at the risk of causing tension with Moscow, diplomats said Friday.

A meeting has been tentatively scheduled for Wednesday after regular

monthly discussions on the war in Syria. The session would be officially framed as a discussion on Navalny's poisoning last year, one diplomat said.

But the diplomat said some council members will probably bring up the current situation of Navalny, who was arrested January 17 after returning to Russia from Germany, where he had been recovering from a near fatal poisoning with a nerve toxin.

Street protesters in Russia and many countries including the United States and the European Union have demanded his release from detention. -AFP















