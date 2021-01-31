Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 January, 2021, 2:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Babunagari sick, hospitalised      
Home Front Page

Navalny meeting planned at UN Security Council: Diplomats

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 30: The UN Security Council could meet informally next week to discuss the plight of detained Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, at the risk of causing tension with Moscow, diplomats said Friday.
A meeting has been tentatively scheduled for Wednesday after regular
monthly discussions on the war in Syria. The session would be officially framed as a discussion on Navalny's poisoning last year, one diplomat said.
But the diplomat said some council members will probably bring up the current situation of Navalny, who was arrested January 17 after returning to Russia from Germany, where he had been recovering from a near fatal poisoning with a nerve toxin.
Street protesters in Russia and many countries including the United States and the European Union have demanded his release from detention.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Don’t repeat ‘bad history’ of vaccine hoarding: WHO
Navalny meeting planned at UN Security Council: Diplomats
People suffer in jail for no fault of their own
Refrain from making negative comments on results: PM
Covid-19 infection down, death up
Allegation against Juba Dal leader for embezzling Tk 23cr, two flats of expatriates
All pass HSC exams
Water talks with India must be based on basin wise approach: Dr Ainun  


Latest News
16 get life term in Gopalganj AL leader murder case
Third-gender elected councillor in Satkhira
FM: Myanmar responds positively to begin Rohingya repatriation
Babunagari sick, hospitalised
No specific data on country's land, water portions
Ganguly leaves hospital after fresh angioplasty
Bangladesh RMG makers score $40 million lawsuit victory against Sears
AL-backed candidate wins Munshiganj municipality
Britain will apply to join Asia-Pacific free-trade bloc in wake of Brexit
Physician sued for raping domestic help
Most Read News
Let asthma patients breathe easily
JaPa leader Anwar Hossain found dead after one month
The best moment
Winter skincare routine
2 councillor candidates beat up in Feni
17 deaths, 363 cases from COVID in 24 hrs
Shrinking youth job opportunities
HSC results 2020: 1,61,807 students get GPA-5
Those who elected unofficially
3rd phase of polls to 63 municipalities begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft