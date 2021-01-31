People suffer in jail for no fault of their own

Incidents of wrong investigations conducted by police and the Anti-Corruption Commission ((ACC) are frequently happening in the country putting innocent people in prison instead of real accused.

In recent months, the High Court has criticized police and ACC after jute mill workers. Jahalam and Md Arman suffered a long period of jail terms for no fault of their own.

In the Jahalam case, the HC warned the ACC of being careful in conducting inquiry into corruption cases and appointing investigation officers so that such incidents like that of Jahalam do not occur in future.

In the Arman case, the HC asked the Inspector General of Police to pay Arman Tk20 lakh as compensation within 30 days for the negligence of police that led to the detention of the youth for nearly five years.

In the last week, the anti-graft watchdog admitted to the High Court that it made a mistake in the investigation into the case of Mohammad Kamrul Islam, another victim of wrong investigation, from Noakhali's Purba Rajarampur.

The graft watchdog on Sunday, in a statement to the HC, expressed sorrow for committing the 'mistake' during a hearing on a writ petition filed by Mohammad Kamrul Islam seeking its order on the government not to harass or arrest him in the case.

The HC said the ACC had done many good things but made a couple of mistakes, like conducting a flawed investigation or prosecuting the wrong person.

The ACC investigation is expected to be fair, it said.

On Thursday the HC scrapped the trial court verdict that convicted and sentenced Kamrul to five years in jail on charge of getting admitted to a college with a forged SSC certificate and mark sheet.

On October 4 last year, Habibur Rahman, an innocent 80-year-old man, was wrongly sent to jail in a case of mistaken identity.

Referring to the incidents, experts questioned the efficiency of the state-run agencies in conducting the investigation.

The government agencies must ensure professionalism otherwise people's confidence and belief in the ACC and police will erode.

Moreover, to stop the repetition of such wrong investigations appropriate steps should be taken against the investigation officers concerned.

Member of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), advocate Toufika Karim told the Daily Observer that when human rights violations happen in the country the commission takes steps as early as possible.

The NHRC will take action against the wrong investigation incidents, he said.

Dr. Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), said, "We still do not know what action the ACC has taken against those involved in the wrong investigation against Jahalam. If such so-called mistakes in good faith reoccur, people's confidence and belief in the ACC will be hurt."

It can never be good for the society or the state if people's lives and dignity, harassment and mental stress are held hostage to a 'mistake in good faith', he said.

Advocate Manzill Murshid, President of the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh, told the daily observer that lack of the rule of law in the country led to a recurrence of wrong investigation.

"In a few incidents, we have seen innocent people suffer in jail for a long time. It should be stopped and the investigation officer must be brought to justice."

It would not be appropriate to blame the institution as a whole, only the investigation office is liable for his misdeed. He should be punished and compensated, said the Supreme Court lawyer.

On September 30 last year, the HC directed BRAC Bank to give Tk15 Lakh in compensation to Jahalam, a jute mill worker, who had been in jail for three years instead of the real accused in several corruption cases filed by the ACC for misappropriating Sonali Bank money.

Jaha Alam was freed from jail on February 4 in 2019 after the HC acquitted him in 26 cases in which charges had been pressed.

The jute mill worker had been in jail since February 2016 in ACC cases for misappropriating Sonali Bank money. The real accused, Abu Salek, is absconding.

Jahalam was released after the HC issued a suo-motu order and asked the ACC to submit case documents in the form of affidavits.

On December 31 last year, the HC asked the jail authorities to free at once Md Arman, who had been languishing in Kashimpur Central Jail, Part 2 since January 30 in 2016, following his wrongful arrest by police.

The court also asked the Inspector General of Police to pay Arman Tk20 lakh as compensation within 30 days for police negligence that led to the detention of the youth for nearly five years.

Md Rajan Bhuiyan, 19, of Gopalnagar, Brammanpara, Cumilla an innocent person had been detained in Dhaka Central Jail for 25 days after the police wrongfully arrested him instead of the actual accused, Habibullah Rajan, 33 of the same village.

On the early morning of October 16, Brammanpara police Sub-Inspector Mamunur Rashid arrested Rajan Bhuiya, a mason by profession, third son of late Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan, from his house when he was sleeping.

The actual accused, Habibullah Rajan was 26, when the warrant was issued for his arrest in 2013.













