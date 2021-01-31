

Refrain from making negative comments on results: PM

"We will keep an eye on the month of February. If the virus situation improves in February, then schools and colleges will be opened on a limited scale in March or April," the premier said this after announcing the HSC and its equivalent examinations results through video conferencing from Ganobhaban.

Sheikh Hasina called upon all to refrain from making negative comments on the 2020 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations results.

"We need to make sure that students are not discouraged in any way. (Due to the pandemic) They can't go to school, college or university. They will be

more affected if they hear negative things about the results," she said.

She slammed those who criticised the evaluation method for HSC. "Even in this situation, many are criticising this test and the result and they should be more aware. It was not possible for our students to take the HSC test due to the epidemic."

She remarked that students need to be kept in touch with their studies so that they do not become discouraged.

The prime minister noted that although 2020 was an important year for Bangladesh because of the birth centenary of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman the government cancelled events for public safety.

"Protecting people is a top priority for us, so we shut down many programmes and closed schools and colleges by declaring the general holiday," she recalled the events of March 2020.

She further said that the government did not want the students to lag behind for Covid-19 pandemic.

"We don't want our students to lose a year from their education life. We want their education to continue. That is why they are passing despite attending HSC exams. The results are based on the results of their previous evaluations," said the prime minister.

The prime minister also remarked that those who are criticising the result making process will not take any liability if any student or teacher gets infected after untimely reopening educational institutes. She also noted that the government is planning to replace annual examinations in schools with a formative assignment instead of annual examinations. "So that the students have the opportunity to develop their talents," she added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated the examinees, teachers and everyone related to the resulting process.

A total of 1, 61,807 students have achieved maximum grade point average GPA-5 in last year's HSC and its equivalent examinations.

Earlier, gazette of three amended bills passed in National Parliament issued to publish the results of HSC and equivalent examinations without examination. -Agencies





