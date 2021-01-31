Video
Sunday, 31 January, 2021, 2:26 PM
Babunagari sick, hospitalised      
Home Front Page

Covid-19 infection down, death up

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

The country on Saturday witnessed 17 more deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll from Covid-19 infection to 8,111 and 363 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus was found on the day, bringing the number of cases in the country to 534,770.
With the latest coronavirus cases (363), the daily test positivity rate stood at 3 per cent, the lowest in more than nine months since April 5. On April 5, the daily infection rate was 4.90 per cent. On April 4, it was 2.07 per cent.
Besides, 337 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 479,297 with an 89.63 per cent recovery rate, said the data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Meanwhile, 12,084 samples were tested in 204 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,639,497 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The country's overall infection rate till date is 14.692 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.52 per cent.
Among the deceased of Saturday, 10 were men and seven were women. Moreover,     seven of them were in Dhaka, five in Chattogram, two in Sylhet and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Khulna divisions. All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 6,143 of the total deaths were men and 1,968 were women.


