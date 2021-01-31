Allegation against Juba Dal leader for embezzling Tk 23cr, two flats of expatriates

Moshiur Rahman Mamun, a controversial businessman also a Juba Dal leader, has embezzled Tk 22.78 core from two nephews of Prof Abul Kashes Joarder, second accused in the historic Agartala conspiracy case with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and valiant freedom fighter. Mamun also occupied two flats of them in Dhanmondi area.

Rifat Niloy Joarder, son of Abul Kashes Joarder, on Saturday brought allegations against Mamun, one of the associates of BNP senior vice chairman Tarique Rahman, of embezzlement at a press conference at Crime Reporters Association (CRAB) in the capital.

Rifat Niloy said, "Prof Dr Md Abul Masroor and Engr Muhammad Omar Faruk are two of my cousins and they live in the United States. Besides embezzling Tk 22.78 crore Mamun also occupied two flats in Dhanmondi of them."

"In 2018, Mamun signed on Tk 300 stamp and pledged to return the embezzled money and the two occupied flats by September 30 that year.

But, 2 years and 4 months have passed he didn't return the money or the flats," Rifat Niloy added.

"Rather, Mamun is giving death threats for asking for money in return," alleged Rifat Niloy Joarder, an advocate of Supreme Court and registered power of attorney of the properties.

Niloy further said, "Mamun was in charge of managing the assets of two of my expatriate brothers. He was given the responsibility at the request of Dr Siddique Hossain, a BUET teacher and brother-in-law of Mamun."

Rifat Niloy also alleged that Mosiur Rahman Mamun, was also close to former Dhaka city mayor Sadek Hossain Khoka, has sent huge amount of money to BNP senior vice chairman Tarique Rahman in London and he has established five companies in London and Thailand.





