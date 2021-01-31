Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 January, 2021, 2:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Babunagari sick, hospitalised      
Home Front Page

Allegation against Juba Dal leader for embezzling Tk 23cr, two flats of expatriates

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Staff Correspondent

Moshiur Rahman Mamun, a controversial businessman also a Juba Dal leader, has embezzled Tk 22.78 core from two nephews of Prof Abul Kashes Joarder, second accused in the historic Agartala conspiracy case with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and valiant freedom fighter. Mamun also occupied two flats of them in Dhanmondi area.
Rifat Niloy Joarder, son of Abul Kashes Joarder, on Saturday brought allegations against Mamun, one of the associates of BNP senior vice chairman Tarique Rahman, of embezzlement at a press conference at Crime Reporters Association (CRAB) in the capital.
Rifat Niloy said, "Prof Dr Md Abul Masroor and Engr Muhammad Omar Faruk are two of my cousins and they live in the United States. Besides embezzling Tk 22.78 crore Mamun also occupied two flats in Dhanmondi of them."
"In 2018, Mamun signed on Tk 300 stamp and pledged to return the embezzled money and the two occupied flats by September 30 that year.
But, 2 years and 4 months have passed he didn't return the money or the flats," Rifat Niloy added.
"Rather, Mamun is giving death threats for asking for money in return," alleged Rifat Niloy Joarder, an advocate of Supreme Court and registered power of attorney of the properties.
Niloy further said, "Mamun was in charge of managing the assets of two of my expatriate brothers. He was given the responsibility at the request of Dr Siddique Hossain, a BUET teacher and brother-in-law of Mamun."
Rifat Niloy also alleged that Mosiur Rahman Mamun, was also close to former Dhaka city mayor Sadek Hossain Khoka, has sent huge amount of money to BNP senior vice chairman Tarique Rahman in London and he has established five companies in London and Thailand.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Don’t repeat ‘bad history’ of vaccine hoarding: WHO
Navalny meeting planned at UN Security Council: Diplomats
People suffer in jail for no fault of their own
Refrain from making negative comments on results: PM
Covid-19 infection down, death up
Allegation against Juba Dal leader for embezzling Tk 23cr, two flats of expatriates
All pass HSC exams
Water talks with India must be based on basin wise approach: Dr Ainun  


Latest News
16 get life term in Gopalganj AL leader murder case
Third-gender elected councillor in Satkhira
FM: Myanmar responds positively to begin Rohingya repatriation
Babunagari sick, hospitalised
No specific data on country's land, water portions
Ganguly leaves hospital after fresh angioplasty
Bangladesh RMG makers score $40 million lawsuit victory against Sears
AL-backed candidate wins Munshiganj municipality
Britain will apply to join Asia-Pacific free-trade bloc in wake of Brexit
Physician sued for raping domestic help
Most Read News
Let asthma patients breathe easily
JaPa leader Anwar Hossain found dead after one month
The best moment
Winter skincare routine
2 councillor candidates beat up in Feni
17 deaths, 363 cases from COVID in 24 hrs
Shrinking youth job opportunities
HSC results 2020: 1,61,807 students get GPA-5
Those who elected unofficially
3rd phase of polls to 63 municipalities begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft