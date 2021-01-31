All pass HSC exams



Some students of Siddeshwari Girls' College flash the victory sign after getting the results of last year's HSC exams. The results were determined on the basis of averaging the scores of the JSC and SSC tests as the exams could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The pass rate of the results rose at 100 percent this year. All of 13,67,377 candidates have achieved pass marks in the examination.

Of those, a total of 1,61,807 students achieved GPA 5, the maximum grade point average, in last year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations.

The GPA 5 rate has risen to 11.83 percent this year from 3.54 percent in the previous year.

Due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic, it was not possible to take the examination at the Higher Secondary (HSC) level last year (2020). After necessary amendment of three laws relevant with publishing results, the results were published.

The HSC batch of 2020 will be the first batch of students who will get certificates without sitting for the examinations as it is the first time in the history of the country that a public examination has been cancelled.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni unveiled the results at a press conference in International Mother Language Institute auditorium on Saturday noon along with the education board chairmen of nine general education boards, Madrasha Education Board and Technical Education Board where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the programme virtually from her official residence.

Candidates will be able to get their results from websites and through SMS.

Examinees can get results from the education board website http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd/ and also from the websites of their respective education boards.

Regarding publishing the results, Sheikh Hasina urged all not to criticize the result unnecessarily.

In such a context, the results of HSC and equivalent examinations have been published based on the results of JSC-JDC and SSC final examinations of class VIII.

The results of HSC / JDC and SSC or equivalent examinations have been mapped in the preparation of HSC results.

It said that the required marks in JSC / JDC examination have been fixed at 25 per cent marks in Bangla, English and ICT subjects and 75 per cent marks in SSC compulsory Bengali, English and ICT subjects.

In case of Science Group, 25 per cent of the average marks obtained in JSC Mathematics and Science and 75 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Advanced Mathematics / Biology of SSC have been considered and the marks of HSC Physics, Chemistry and Advanced Mathematics / Biology have been fixed respectively.

In the case of Business Education Group, 25 per cent of the average marks obtained in Mathematics and Bangladesh and World Identity of JSC / Equivalent Examination and 75 per cent marks of three equivalent subjects based on SSC examination group have been fixed for the three equivalent subjects of HSC Business Education Group respectively.

In the case of humanities and other groups, 25 per cent of the average marks obtained in Mathematics and Bangladesh and World Identity of the JSC examination and 75 per cent marks in three consecutive subjects of SSC group-wise, the marks of three subjects of HSC in humanities and other groups have been fixed respectively.

According to the results, in the case of group change, the marks of three subjects in HSC Humanities and other groups have been determined by considering 75 per cent marks in three consecutive subjects of SSC / Equivalent examinations with 25 per cent of the average marks obtained in Mathematics of JSC / Equivalent Examination and Bangladesh and World Identity. .

The above procedure has been followed in GPA development. At the same time, in the case of partial subject candidates, the results have been determined in the same manner as in the case of distribution of unsuccessful subject marks.

HSC and equivalent examinations were supposed to start on April 1 last year. But due to the outbreak of the epidemic coronavirus, all educational institutions in the country were closed from March 17. The canceled HSC exam is also. 13 lakh 67 thousand 377 students in 11 education boards were supposed to take part in HSC and equivalent examinations this year.







