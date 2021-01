AL picks 31 candidates for 5th phase municipal polls

Awami League (AL) on Saturday picked its 31 mayoral candidates for the fifth phase of municipal elections slated for February 28.

The announcement came after a meeting of Local Government Representative Nomination Board of the ruling party held at Ganabhaban with AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The mayoral candidates are Md Hakibur Rahman for Haragach municipalityin

Rangpur, Md Ekramul Haque for Charghat municipality in Rajshahi, Md Tofazzal Hossain for Durgapur municipality in Rajshahi, Md Abdur Rashid for Nachole municipality in Chapainawabganj, Md Mostafizur Rahman for Joypurhat municipality, Md Abu Obaidul Hasan for Bogra municipality, Md Ashraful Alam for Kaliganj municipality in Jhenaidah, Md Abdur Rashid Khan for Maheshpur municipality in Jhenaidah, Md Haidar Gani Khan for Jessore municipality, Rafiqul Islam for Keshabpur municipality in Jessore, Mohammad Moniruzzaman for Bhola municipality, Md Morshed for Charfasson municipality in Bhola, Md Khalid Hossain for Madaripur municipality, Md Awlad Hossain Khan for Shibchar municipality in Madaripur, Md Rofique Uddin Bhuiya for Nandail municipality in Mymensingh, Mrs Farin Hossain for Dewanganj municipality in Jamalpur, Md Abdul Kader Sheikh for Islampur and Mirza Golam Kibria (Kabir) for Madarganj municipality in Jamalpur.

The rest are Abu Nayeem Md Bashar for Singair municipality in Manikganj, SM Robin Hossain for Kaliganj municipality in Gazipur, Md Iftekhar Hossain for Bhairab municipality in Kishoreganj, Ataur Rahman for Habiganj municipality, Nayar Kabir for Brahmanbaria municipality, Md Awlad Hossain for Matlab municipality in Chandpur, Hazi Abdul Latif for Shahrasti municipality in Chandpur, Md Gias Uddin Rubel Bhat for Raipur municipality in Lakshmipur, Gias Uddin for Mirsarai municipality in Chattogram, Mohammad Rezaul Karim for Baraiyarhat in Chattogram, Md Jamir Uddin (Parvez) for Raozan municipality in Chattogram and Md Shahjahan Sikder for Rangunia municipality in Chattogram.

The fifth phase elections to 31 municipalities will be held on February 28 as per schedule announced by the Election Commission (EC).

According to the schedule, the last date for submitting nomination papers is February 2, scrutiny of nomination papers on February 4 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 11.