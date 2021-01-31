AL winning train rolls on



In a continuation of the first two phase municipal polls, the ruling Awami League is taking lead in the third phase municipal polls held on Saturday.

The ruling Awami League has taken the lead by securing 32 Mayoral posts while Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) a single post in the second phase of the 62 municipal polls.

However, 10 independent candidates have secured mayor posts in the polls.

Till filing of this report at around 10:00pm, 43 municipal results were received.

Elections to 62 municipalities in the country ended with some incidents of clashes and vote boycott in some districts of the country on Saturday.

Balloting started at 8:00am and ended at 4:00pm without any break.

The Election Commission says that elections to 62 municipalities were held in a peaceful manner. Voting in two polling centres have been postponed due to violent incidents.

"We hoped that the voter turnout will be around 60 per cent like previous phase municipal polls," he added.

In Natore, BNP-backed mayor candidate of Singra Md Tayjul Islam boycotted the election, bringing allegations of vote rigging.

At a press conference at the local BNP office, Tayjul alleged that the supporters of Awami League candidate Md Jannatul Ferdous beat up and drove out his agents and stamped ballots in their favour.

In Bogura, BNP's mayor candidate of Shibganj municipality Motiar Rahman Motin also boycotted the election, saying that the ruling party men

occupied the centres and snatched votes, driving out his agents.

In Tangail, candidates Anwar Hossain and Jahidul Islam's followers attacked each other at Kutubpur Govt Primary School polling station around 11:15am while the supporters of Anwar started rigging votes.

Later, law enforcement agencies stopped the voting at the centre for 30 minutes.

In Jamalpur, BNP backed-mayoral candidate AKM Fayzul Kabir Talukder Shahin has quit the polls in Sarishabari municipality bringing allegations of irregularities.

Fayzul alleged that supporters of Awami League-backed candidate Monir Uddin occupied all the polling centres in the morning. They drove away the agents of 'sheaf of paddy' and cast votes massively on 'boat' symbol.

In Feni, BNP-backed councillor candidate Nurul Islam with 'carrot' seal and independent councillor candidate Tajul Islam Pavel with 'pomegranate' have been beaten up at Mehedi Sayeedi Municipality Girls School centre under ward No. 14.

In Jashore, councillor candidate Habibur Rahman and his party men were injured during an attack while going to Bijoyrampur Govt Primary School centre.

In Durgapur Municipality of Netrokona, AL candidate Md Alauddin secured the mayor post bagging 11,123 votes. His Nearest BNP candidate Jamal Uddin Master bagged 1, 915 votes.

In Keshorpur municipality polls, AL candidate Shahiduzzaman Shahid won the polls bagging 10914 votes while his nearest BNP candidate Khushbur Rahman bagged 1325 votes.

In Darsana of Chuadanga, AL candidate Md Matiar Rahman won the polls bagging 17736 votes while his nearest BNP Habibur Rahman bagged 1194 votes.

In Mirzapur municipality of Tangail, AL candidate Salma Akter Shimul secured the mayor post bagging 12478 votes who became the first women mayor in Tangail. His nearest BNP candidate Shafiqul Islam bagged 2924 votes.

In Hakimpur municipality of Dinajpur, AL candidate Jamil Hossain Cholonto won the polls bagging 10992 votes while his nereast BNP candidate bagged 4,937 votes.

In Feni municipal, AL candidate Nazrul Islam Miaze Sawpan won the polls bagging 69,309 votes while his nearest BNP candidate Alal Uddin Alal bagged 1949.

In Nalitabari of Sherpur, AL candidate Abu Bakar Siddique won the polls bagging 12956 votes while his nearest BNP candidate Anwar Hossain got 2411 votes.

In Nakla of Sherpur, AL candidate Hafizur Rahman won the polls bagging 12742 votes while his nearest BNP candidate Mizanur Rahman bagged 4997 votes.

In Barguna municipality, AL candidate Kamrul Ahsan Moharaj won the polls.

In Patharghata municipality, AL candidate Anwar Hossain Akon won the mayor post.

In Lohagora municipality, AL candidate Anjuman Ara secured the mayor post bagging 19, 026 votes. She becomes first women mayor in the polls history.

In Kotiadi of Kishoreganj, AL candidate Md Shawkat Usman Shukkur Ali won the polls bagging 13346.

In Kishoreganh Sadar, AL candidate Parvez Mia won the polls.

In Shibganj of Bogura, AL candidate Touhidur Rahman Manik won the mayor post.

In Dhunot of Bogura, Independent candidate AGM Badsha won the polls.

In Gabtoli of Bogura, BNP candidate Saiful Islam won the polls.

In Nandigram of Bogura, AL candidate Anisur Rahman won the polls.

In Buapur of Tangail, AL candidate MasudulHaque Masud won the polls.

In Ishwarganj of Mymensingh, independent candidate Abdus Satter won the polls.

In Gouripur of Mymensingh, Independent candidate Syed Rafiqul Islam won the polls.

In Gabindaganj of Gaibandha, Independent candidate Mukitur Rahman Rafi won the polls.

In Kalia of Narail, AL candidate Wahiduzzaman Hira won the polls.

In Jajira of Shariatpur, independent candidate Idris Madbor won the polls.

In Vedorganj of Shariatpur, Independent candidate Abul Bashar Chokdar won the polls. In Naria of Shariatpur, AL candidate Abul Kalam Azad won the polls.

In Swarupkathi of Pirojpur, AL candidateGolam Kabir won the polls.

IN Choumohoni of Noakhali, Indepndent candidate Khaled Saifullah won the polls.

IN Chouddagram of Cumilla, AL candidate Mir Hossain Miru won the polls.

In Borura, AL candidate Boktar Hossain won the polls.

In Borhanuddin of Bhola, AL candidate Rafiqul Islam won the polls.

In Daulatkhan of Bhola, AL candidate Jakir Hossain Talukder won the polls.

In Harinakundo of Jhenaidah, AL candidate Faruk Hossain won the polls.

In Kotchandpur of Jhenaidah, Independent candidate Shahiduzzaman Selim won the polls.

In Sakhipur Municipality of Tangail, AL candidate valiant freedom fighter Abu Hanif Azad won in mayor position begging 7,833 votes. His nearest Independent candidate Sanwar Hossain Sajib got 7,544 votes. Hanif Azad has won in three consecutive terms.

In Singra Municipality of Natore, AL candidate Jannatul Ferdous secured the mayor position in two consecutive terms. He bagged 19,421 votes and his nearest candidate BNP Tayejul Islam got 1,312 votes.

In Golapganj Municipality of Sylhet, Independent candidate incumbent mayor Aminul Islam Rabel bagged 5,851 votes and nearest candidate AL Zakir Hossain Papul got 4,558 votes.

In Jakiganj Municipality of Sylhet, Independent candidate Abdul Ahad secured mayor post. He bagged 2,104 votes. His nearest another Independent candidate Faruk Ahmed got 2,087 votes.

In Moulovibazar Municipality AL candidate Fazlur Rahman won in mayor position getting 13,697 votes.

In Dhamoirhat Municipality of Naogaon, AL candidate Aminur Rahman won in mayor position bagging 7,982 votes. Nearest candidate BNP candidate Mahabubur Rahman Chowdhury Chapal got 3,049 votes.

In Ulipur Municipality of Kurigram, AL candidate Mamun Sarkar Mithu secured mayor post. He got 15,567 votes. Nearest BNP candidate Haider Ali Mia got 7,413 votes.

In Pangsha Municipality of Rajbari, AL candidate Wazed Ali won the polls getting 11,161 votes.

In Ramganj of Laxmipur AL candidate Abul Khair Patwary won the polls getting 16,257 votes.

In Mundumala Municipality of Rajshahi Independent candidate Saidur Rahman won the polls bagging 5,458 votes.





