3 shot, 20 injured in Laxmipur municipal polls violence



Three people were shot and 20 others injured in election clash in Laxmipur's Ramganj during municipal election on Saturday. photo : Observer

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Balloting was suspended at that polling centre for half an hour and.

Vote casting resumed shortly after the incident.

Ward number 6 aspirants Anwar Hossain and Mamunur Rashid's supporters clashed over taking control of Kajirkhil Government Primary School polling center around noon.

Locals said Anwar's supporters started firing

shots. Alamgir, Kamal Hossain and Jamshed of the opponent group sustained gunshot wounds. During the clash, 20 more people were injured from both groups.

DIG of police Anwar Hossain said they took control of the situation with prompt efforts and legal actions will be taken against the involved people. -UNB











Three people were shot and 20 others were injured in election-related violence in Lakshmipur's Ramganj during Saturday's municipal election.The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.Balloting was suspended at that polling centre for half an hour and.Vote casting resumed shortly after the incident.Ward number 6 aspirants Anwar Hossain and Mamunur Rashid's supporters clashed over taking control of Kajirkhil Government Primary School polling center around noon.Locals said Anwar's supporters started firingshots. Alamgir, Kamal Hossain and Jamshed of the opponent group sustained gunshot wounds. During the clash, 20 more people were injured from both groups.DIG of police Anwar Hossain said they took control of the situation with prompt efforts and legal actions will be taken against the involved people. -UNB