Man carrying 2,080 Yaba pills in stomach held at Dhaka airport

With 2,080 pieces of Yaba stashed in his stomach, Golam Mostafa Mandal landed at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from Cox's bazar on Saturday.

He attempted to sneak out through VIP Terminal around 1:00pm to dodge the eyes of law enforcers but Armed Police Battalion (APBn) challenged him, suspecting his movement.

Mostafa initially denied having any contraband items with him but an X-ray later confirmed the Yaba in his stomach. -Agencies