

Mirza Fakhrul goes to S’pore for medical treatment

Fakhrul along with his wife Rahat Ara Begum left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight around 8:40am, said BNP media wing chief Shairul Kabir Khan.

He said Fakhrul will receive treatment at Farrer Park Hospital for various complexities.

Once he reaches Singapore, the BNP leader will stay in quarantine as per the rules there and then go to the hospital for treatment, Shairul Kabir said.









