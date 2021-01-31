Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 January, 2021, 2:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Babunagari sick, hospitalised      
Home Back Page

India cuts off internet near Delhi as farmers begin hunger strike

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

DELHI, Jan 30: India blocked mobile internet services in several areas surrounding New Delhi on Saturday as protesting farmers began a one-day hunger strike after a week of clashes with authorities that left one dead and hundreds injured.
Angry at new agricultural laws that they say benefit large private buyers at the expense of producers, tens of thousands of farmers have been camped at protest sites on the outskirts of the capital for over two months.
A planned tractor parade on Tuesday's Republic Day anniversary turned violent when some protesters deviated from pre-agreed routes, tore down barricades and clashed with police, who used tear gas to try and restrain them.
Sporadic clashes between protesters, police and groups shouting anti-farmer slogans have broken out on multiple occasions since then.
India's interior ministry said on Saturday internet services at three locations on the outskirts of New Delhi where protests are occurring had been suspended until 11 p.m. (1730 GMT) on Sunday to "maintain public safety".
Indian authorities often block internet services when they believe there will be unrest, although the move is unusual in the capital.
At the main protest site near the village of Singhu on the northern outskirts of the city, there was a heightened police presence on Saturday, as hundreds of tractors arrived from Haryana, one of two states at the centre of the protests.
Farm leaders said Saturday's hunger strike, to coincide with the death anniversary of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, would show Indians that the protesters were overwhelmingly peaceful.
"The farmers' movement was peaceful and will be peaceful," said Darshan Pal, a leader of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha group of farm unions organising the protests.
"The events on January 30 will be organised to spread the values of truth and non-violence."
Agriculture employs about half of India's population of 1.3 billion, and unrest among an estimated 150 million landowning farmers is one of the biggest challenges to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since first coming to power in 2014.
Eleven rounds of talks between farm unions and the government have failed to break the deadlock. The government has offered to put the laws on hold for 18 months, but farmers say they will not end their protests for anything less than a full repeal.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man carrying 2,080 Yaba pills in stomach held at Dhaka airport
Mirza Fakhrul goes to S’pore for medical treatment
India cuts off internet near Delhi as farmers begin hunger strike
Nasa’s Perseverance rover is bearing down on Mars
1.4m HSC examinees now breathe a sigh of relief
Call for more allocations for social safety net
2 more muggers confess to killing JSD leader Hamidul
Chinese, Korean firms buy 36 tenders for CWASA sewage treatment plant


Latest News
16 get life term in Gopalganj AL leader murder case
Third-gender elected councillor in Satkhira
FM: Myanmar responds positively to begin Rohingya repatriation
Babunagari sick, hospitalised
No specific data on country's land, water portions
Ganguly leaves hospital after fresh angioplasty
Bangladesh RMG makers score $40 million lawsuit victory against Sears
AL-backed candidate wins Munshiganj municipality
Britain will apply to join Asia-Pacific free-trade bloc in wake of Brexit
Physician sued for raping domestic help
Most Read News
Let asthma patients breathe easily
JaPa leader Anwar Hossain found dead after one month
The best moment
Winter skincare routine
2 councillor candidates beat up in Feni
17 deaths, 363 cases from COVID in 24 hrs
Shrinking youth job opportunities
HSC results 2020: 1,61,807 students get GPA-5
Those who elected unofficially
3rd phase of polls to 63 municipalities begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft