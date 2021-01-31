Call for more allocations for social safety net

The government should increase allocations to the social safety net as many people are now living under the poverty line due to the impact of novel coronavirus, experts said on Saturday.

They have also urged the government to take immediate steps for creating a database to provide funds from the stimulus package among the eligible person across the country.

They feared that many solvent people are now getting relief and fund provided by the government for the Covid-19 pandemic.

The speakers said at an online seminar organised by the Development Journalist Forum of Bangladesh (DJFB) and Action for Social Development (ASD) in Dhaka on Saturday.

Speakers also claimed the massive allocation to the social safety net every year is spent on providing pension to the government officials and employees.

So the low income people are getting very low amount of allowance from the allocated fund, they added.

However, experts proposed for increasing the allocation to the social safety net up to four per cent.

Speaking as chief guest, Planning Minister MA Mannan said the government is aware about increasing the allocation to the social safety net sector.

"I think there is need to increase the allocation to the social safety net in the budget. I have proposed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to increase the allowances up to Tk 1,000," he added.

"We are trying to increase the allocation to the social safety net in our 8th Five year perspective plan," he added.

In the seminar, Senior Research Fellow of Bangladesh Investment and Development Studies (BIDS) Dr Naznin Ahmed presented keynote paper on 'Covid-19: Social Safety Net and Health Rights'.

Among others, Chief of General Economic Division (GED) and Additional Secretary, Mofidul Islam, Executive Director of ASD, Jamil H Chowdhury, journalists and NGO activists were present at the seminar.













