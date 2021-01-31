Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 January, 2021, 2:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Call for more allocations for social safety net

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

The government should increase allocations to the social safety net as many people are now living under the poverty line due to the impact of novel coronavirus, experts said on Saturday.
They have also urged the government to take immediate steps for creating a database to provide funds from the stimulus package among the eligible person across the country.
They feared that many solvent people are now getting relief and fund provided by the government for the Covid-19 pandemic.
The speakers said at an online seminar organised by the Development Journalist Forum of Bangladesh (DJFB) and Action for Social Development (ASD) in Dhaka on Saturday.
Speakers also claimed the massive allocation to the social safety net every year is spent on providing pension to the government officials and employees.
So the low income people are getting very low amount of allowance from the allocated fund, they added.
However, experts proposed for increasing the allocation to the social safety net up to four per cent.
Speaking as chief guest, Planning Minister MA Mannan said the government is aware about increasing the allocation to the social safety net sector.
"I think there is need to increase the allocation to the social safety net in the budget. I have proposed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to increase the allowances up to Tk 1,000," he added.
"We are trying to increase the allocation to the social safety net in our 8th Five year perspective plan," he added.
In the seminar, Senior Research Fellow of Bangladesh Investment and Development Studies (BIDS) Dr Naznin Ahmed presented keynote paper on 'Covid-19: Social Safety Net and Health Rights'.
Among others, Chief of General Economic Division (GED) and Additional Secretary, Mofidul Islam, Executive Director of ASD, Jamil H Chowdhury, journalists and NGO activists were present at the seminar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man carrying 2,080 Yaba pills in stomach held at Dhaka airport
Mirza Fakhrul goes to S’pore for medical treatment
India cuts off internet near Delhi as farmers begin hunger strike
Nasa’s Perseverance rover is bearing down on Mars
1.4m HSC examinees now breathe a sigh of relief
Call for more allocations for social safety net
2 more muggers confess to killing JSD leader Hamidul
Chinese, Korean firms buy 36 tenders for CWASA sewage treatment plant


Latest News
16 get life term in Gopalganj AL leader murder case
Third-gender elected councillor in Satkhira
FM: Myanmar responds positively to begin Rohingya repatriation
Babunagari sick, hospitalised
No specific data on country's land, water portions
Ganguly leaves hospital after fresh angioplasty
Bangladesh RMG makers score $40 million lawsuit victory against Sears
AL-backed candidate wins Munshiganj municipality
Britain will apply to join Asia-Pacific free-trade bloc in wake of Brexit
Physician sued for raping domestic help
Most Read News
Let asthma patients breathe easily
JaPa leader Anwar Hossain found dead after one month
The best moment
Winter skincare routine
2 councillor candidates beat up in Feni
17 deaths, 363 cases from COVID in 24 hrs
Shrinking youth job opportunities
HSC results 2020: 1,61,807 students get GPA-5
Those who elected unofficially
3rd phase of polls to 63 municipalities begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft