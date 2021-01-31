2 more muggers confess to killing JSD leader Hamidul

Two more muggers gave confessional statements before a magistrate on Saturday in connection with the killing of cable operator Hamidul Islam in the capital's High Court area on the night of January 23.

Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam recorded the statements of the accused, Sohel alias Arabian Sohel and Shakil alias hatkata Shakil.

On Thursday, two muggers named Jahid Hossain and Shukkur Ali confessed to killing Hamidul before another magistrate,

Detectives arrested Arabian Sohel and Shakil alias Hatkata Shakil from Kamrangirchar and Uttar Mugda recently.

Hamidul Islam, 55, also general secretary of Shahbagh Thana unit of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, was stabbed dead near the High Court on the night of January 23 while he was returning to his Segunbagicha residence.

