Chinese, Korean firms buy 36 tenders for CWASA sewage treatment plant

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 30: Chinese and Korean firms have purchased 36 tenders to participate in the bidding for the sewage treatment plant of Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA).

Of them, 33 tenders have been purchased by the Chinese firms while the rest by the Korean firms.

Project Director Engineer Ariful Islam said the buyers of the tenders have requested the CWASA management to extend the date of submission.

Responding to the request of the tenderers, the CWASA management has extended the tender dropping date of Package-1 to February 11, Package-2 to February 14 and the Package-3 to February 18.

Ariful Islam said the date has been extended to create privileges for the international tenderers to participate in the bid.

The project is now going to be implemented after 61 years of its inception. The construction work of the project is expected to begin in June this year, Ariful said. CWASA floated international tender for the project in October last year.

According to CWASA sources, the appointment of the contractor will be furnished by May this year while the signing of the agreement will be held in June.

With the signing of the agreement, the construction work of the water treatment plant will begin, sources added.

On November 23 in 2019, the appointed consultant of the project, JV of Erinco SDN BHD, a Malaysian firm, had signed an agreement with the BETS Consulting services of Bangladesh, Dev Consultants Limited and the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) of Bangladesh.

The CWASA Board had approved the appointment of Erinco SDN BHD as the consultant for the project.

The CWASA management has invited expression of Interest (EOI) for selection of engineering consultants for engineering design and construction supervision of project for establishment of sewerage in Chattogram metropolitan (Phase-1).

The project Phase-1 includes; 182- km-long pipeline, manhole and 3620 chambers, 3.31 km force mains, realignment of existing utilities, 15 sewerage pump stations, service lines, house connections, dry weather flow interceptors and, 100 MLD (million Litre per Day) sewerage treatment plant.

The ECNEC has approved the taka 3808 crore project for Chattogram WASA. Of the total cost, the government will provide Tk 3758 crore while the rest Tk 50 crore will be provided by the CWASA. The aim of the project is to solve sewerage disposal problems in the port city.

Ariful Islam said the total project will be completed in six phases. After completion of the project in 2023, there will be no need of septic tanks in any building in the city as all household septic dirt will directly go to sewerage treatment plant instead of the Karnaphuli River. The sewage treatment plant will be set up on 165 acres of land in city's Halishahar area.

