Female madrasa student electrocuted

CUMILLA, Jan 30: A female student was electrocuted at Madhaiya South Bazar Darul Islam Mahila Qawmi Madrasa under Chandina upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Umma Habiba, 10, daughter of Habibur Rahman of Gangtiara village in Rajamehar union of Debidwar upazila of the district.

The incident occurred when Umma Habiba was spreading clothes on the roof of the madrasa at around 9:30 am, Akher Ahmed, teacher of the madrasa, said.

She was taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital first. She died on the way to Dhaka Medical College Burn Unit where she was being taken for better treatment, sources said. -BSS