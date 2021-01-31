Graduate Women Int’l BD gets new body



A 13-member executive committee of Graduate Women International, Bangladesh has been elected with Shahzadi Begum, Nabia Bari and Motahhara Mannan as President, General Secretary and Treasurer respectively.Other office bearers, elected in the AGM, are Prof Begum Gulbahar, Hosne Ara Sddique and Tasnim Ferdousee as Vice-Presidents, Shahana Begum as Joint Secretary and Suraiya Siddique as Joint Treasurer. Five members of the executive committee were also elected in the AGM, according to a press release.