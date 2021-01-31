

Sonadighi in Rajshahi city going to regain lost glory

With initiative and direction of city Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, the historical pond will get a bright and modern shape as the need-based infrastructural development works are going on in full swing at present.

Side by side with renovation works of the pond and reshuffle of its water, walkway, mosque, open stage and information and communication technology library will be constructed centering the pond. After completion of the work, the public in general will be able to see the pond from at least three directions.

Just adjacent to the pond, a 16-storey high-rise building named 'city centre' has been constructed with joint venture of the RCC and Ena Properties through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) system.

On Friday evening, Mayor Liton inspected the ongoing development and beautification works of the pond and enquired about the overall progress of the work.

"The newly-built city centre will be the ever finest and modern high rise building in Rajshahi. Massive development and beautification works will be implemented centering the pond. A new mosque will be constructed. There will be seating arrangement, walkways, open space and illumination at night," he said.

"We'll arrange and keep clean water in the pond through proper renovation," Liton said, adding that the pond will get back its tradition and image upon completion of all the scheduled works.

Referring to the historic records he said once upon a time the pond was only the potable and dependable source of providing safe drinking water to the city people before introduction of the supply system. -BSS















