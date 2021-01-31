Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 January, 2021, 2:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Smoking in public places must be stopped

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Dear Sir
Smoking is one of the dangerous bad habits of many people. Smoking causes various kinds of harms to human health. Harmful smoke from smoking causes a lot of pollution. It has negative impacts on a person's economic, health and social life.

Nowadays, smokers are seen smoking in public places, making people in the neighbourhood feel uncomfortable. According to the law enacted in our country in 2005, the fine for smoking in public was fifty taka. However, later in 2013, the Smoking and Tobacco Use (Control) Act was amended to increase the punishment for smoking in public places from 50 to 300 taka. Due to smoking, people suffer from various diseases, such as heart disease, lung, cancer, bronchitis, emphysema, including various types of complications. Therefore, they should be aware and smokers should be warned.

If smoking in public place cannot be controlled, it causes same health to those people who indirectly take the smoke when they inhale. Hence, authorities responsible should implement the existing law to discourage smoking in public places.

Mst Zely Khatun
Kurigram Govt College



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Smoking in public places must be stopped
Climate change and human intervention
Will Biden call the Rohingya crisis a genocide?
Is our country leprosy free?
Action needed to overcome the case backlog in judiciary
A voyage towards store house of knowledge
C-19 causes disparity in education
Impact of internet on adolescents


Latest News
16 get life term in Gopalganj AL leader murder case
Third-gender elected councillor in Satkhira
FM: Myanmar responds positively to begin Rohingya repatriation
Babunagari sick, hospitalised
No specific data on country's land, water portions
Ganguly leaves hospital after fresh angioplasty
Bangladesh RMG makers score $40 million lawsuit victory against Sears
AL-backed candidate wins Munshiganj municipality
Britain will apply to join Asia-Pacific free-trade bloc in wake of Brexit
Physician sued for raping domestic help
Most Read News
Let asthma patients breathe easily
JaPa leader Anwar Hossain found dead after one month
The best moment
Winter skincare routine
2 councillor candidates beat up in Feni
17 deaths, 363 cases from COVID in 24 hrs
Shrinking youth job opportunities
HSC results 2020: 1,61,807 students get GPA-5
Those who elected unofficially
3rd phase of polls to 63 municipalities begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft