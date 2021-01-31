Smoking in public places must be stopped

Dear Sir

Smoking is one of the dangerous bad habits of many people. Smoking causes various kinds of harms to human health. Harmful smoke from smoking causes a lot of pollution. It has negative impacts on a person's economic, health and social life.



Nowadays, smokers are seen smoking in public places, making people in the neighbourhood feel uncomfortable. According to the law enacted in our country in 2005, the fine for smoking in public was fifty taka. However, later in 2013, the Smoking and Tobacco Use (Control) Act was amended to increase the punishment for smoking in public places from 50 to 300 taka. Due to smoking, people suffer from various diseases, such as heart disease, lung, cancer, bronchitis, emphysema, including various types of complications. Therefore, they should be aware and smokers should be warned.



If smoking in public place cannot be controlled, it causes same health to those people who indirectly take the smoke when they inhale. Hence, authorities responsible should implement the existing law to discourage smoking in public places.



Mst Zely Khatun

Kurigram Govt College