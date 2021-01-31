Climate change and human intervention

Climate change is a recurring event, not a hundred or thousand years evolve phenomenon. Firstly, climate is the three decades or thirty years (or more) average of rainfall, temperature, humidity, sunshine, wind and other measures of weather. On the other hand, weather is the daily measures of rainfall, temperature, humidity, sunshine and wind etc. While the weather change can occur in just a few minutes or hours and climate changes occurs over longer time frames as thirty years or more. If the temperature is excess and/ or shorter rainfall events happen in a year that does not mean climate is changes, unless it has a long-term effect on the average rainfall and temperature data.



Climate change can be regional which indicate the change in climate at different region and where the global climate change is the average of the regional climate change. It is a burning question, how the climate changes determine? There are thousands of automated weather stations throughout the world, which collect the weather data hourly and daily. Thirty years of average of these data allows determining the climate change. So there is another question may arise how the historical climate change estimated, the answer is proxy indicator/ fingerprint such as archaeological records, lake sediments, cave deposits, corals, carbon dioxide concentrations in ice cores, oceanic microfossils, pollen, saga, pictorial evidence and maps etc.

The earth climate has changed over the millions of the years. Some study says the temperature of the earth will be 5.4 to 7.4 degree at the end of the century but it astonishes that during this recent epoch of Holocene around 6,000 to 9,000 years ago the earth experienced about 7.2 to 10.8 degrees higher temperature than today, when no human intervention to atmosphere was possible. Human intervention to climate change is projected during the time of industrialization at around 1760 to between 1820 and 1840. But the earth climate has been changed started since earth evolved.



According to Milutin Milankovic (Serbian astronomer and climatologist), "the ice ages happening in the past of the Earth, as well as the climate changes on the Earth which can be expected in the future". Milankovic found that the earth position (eccentricity, obliquity and precession) is responsible for the beginning and end of the Ice Ages.



Scientists investigate the Paleoclimate and found that, when the earth was evolved, the temperature of the earth was about 2,300 Kelvin (2026.85°C) and takes millions of years to cool down at 2040 C. During the early 'Proterozoic' (about 600-800 million years ago) the temperature of the earth goes down due to climate change and created the glacial period/ ice-age known as snowball earth. This glacial not only capped the polar region but also the equator region also.



So what activities melt the ice and organized ice-free world? Rain or human intervention was not possible then, because human evolve billions of years after that and rainfall became rear then. It was the plate tectonic that drifted and collided then volcanic activity started. Volcanic activity released greenhouse gases to atmosphere and the temperature of the atmosphere and the earth were increased that melt down the ice. It was studied that the concentration of then the carbon dioxide was 350 times higher than the concentration of today's carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.



At early Cenozoic (Paleocene and Eocene epoch) earth experienced a thermal maximum event and the event was so warm that there was no ice in Greenland and Antarctica. After that at Oligocene, due to plate collision(that create Himalaya) increased the rate of weathering of silicate mineral that consume carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and reduced greenhouse effect causing a long term cooling. Alongside Antarctic circumpolar current separate southern ocean from the warmer waters of the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans and glaciers had started to form on Antarctica and Greenland. Now today the world is with polar caps in Antarctica and Greenland.



It is thinking that, due to human intervention (industrialization, globalization, urbanization etc.) global climate is changes. However, this is partly true, because human contribution to global climate change is not the only thing that is responsible for global climate change.Natural activities such as volcanic activity, rotation of the earth, forest fires, etc., which we have mentioned, are similarly responsible for global climate change.



But why we concerned about human activity to climate change? Because we can only intervene this issue and human contribution to climate change is increasing now. Alongside what used to take longer by natural phenomena is rapidly changing the course of human activity. The earth climate change is recurring events it was in past, it is now and it will tomorrow with human intervene or without human intervene.Earth's climate change was already happened, it is now and it will be tomorrow without human intervention or without human intervention.



The writers are from Jahangirnagar University









