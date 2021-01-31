Action needed to overcome the case backlog in judiciary



Anik Ahmed



As the hearing and disposal of pending cases is not in a systematic manner, pending cases are being added to this backlog list all the time. Although some groundbreaking steps have been taken to get out of the clutter caused by the non-functioning of the court, it is not working in practice. According to the Supreme Court, the total number of cases pending in the country is 36 lakh 74 thousand 728. Of these, 23,618 are pending in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. There are 4 lakh 89 thousand 6 cases in the High Court division. The number of cases pending in the lower courts is 31 lakh 72 thousand 43.



A report published in a news outlet a few days ago about Cox's Bazar gives an idea of the severity of the problem in the lower courts of the country. According to the news, Cox's Bazar has a District and Sessions Judge's Court, an Additional District Judge's Court, two Joint District Judge's Courts and seven Assistant Judge's Courts. There are also a total of 12 courts, including a Chief Judicial Court, Additional and Senior Magistrate Court. In these courts there are 80,314 cases. Of these, 9,999 cases have been settled. At present there are 60,315 cases pending.



20,280 are in the District and Sessions Judge's Court, 12,006 in the Criminal Court and 26,036 in the Magistrate's Court.



According to the sources, about 10 per cent of the population of Cox's Bazar is involved in these cases. The number of new cases and accused is increasing by about one thousand every month. But it takes a long time to settle these cases. Even many cases are not going to be settled in 15 years. As the case has not been settled for a long time, the social animosity between the plaintiffs and the defendants is increasing. More crimes are happening due to this.



The nature of the problems is almost the same in every district court in the country like Cox's Bazar. As can be seen, justice is not disposed of quickly after a crime has been committed. There is no certainty as to when the trial will take place again. Crime is on the rise due to lack of assurance of justice. And in cases where there are administrative reasons, the administration does not take proper action in many cases. As a result, the number of cases is increasing.



Meanwhile, in the last one decade, the number of cases in all the courts subordinate to the Supreme Court has increased but the number of judges has not increased. The number of judges in the Supreme Court at this time is relatively lower. In 2010, there were 11 judges in the Appellate Division, now there are only 7. There were 102 judges in the High Court Division, at present there are 94. However, the number of judges in the lower courts (District and Sessions Judge Court, Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, Chief Judicial Magistrate Court and Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court) has increased. The number of judges in the lower courts of the country is 1,801 now.



But, only about 1,400 judges are in charge of conducting the main judicial activities of the court. The remaining judges are working on deputation in several institutions including Supreme Court, Ministry of Law, Tribunal, Law Commission. As a result, the crisis of the judges has brought disaster in resolving the case.



The analysis shows that there are 3,938 cases per judge in the Appellate Division and 5,041 cases per judge in the High Court Division. There are 1,650 cases per judge in the lower courts. The number of cases per judge is much higher than the neighbouring countries. As a result, the judges of the court are being burdened with the burden of the case. According to a report by the Law Commission in 2014, the recommendation to appoint 3,000 new judges to the lower courts has not yet been implemented.



The number of judges as well as the supporting manpower in the courts is insufficient. Judges work with much less manpower than a mid-level government official. Their buildings are smaller. On a working day they have to share the session, even they have to share the courtrooms on a shift basis. As can be seen, the infrastructural problems of the court have also taken a definite shape. Existing judges are not able to take full advantage of their working hours.



In case of land related cases, land related documents are not kept digitally and it is getting worse year after year. As a result, the suffering of ordinary candidates is increasing day by day. Besides, lawyers have to play a sincere role in this. In order to reduce the complexity of this huge number of cases, emphasis should be laid on increasing the number of judges, overcoming the crisis of the court, changing the procedure of filing cases, keeping records and preservation of land properly, dismissing unnecessary cases, implementing Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), reducing court leave and increasing working hours etc.



It is necessary to fully implement the 12-point directive given by the Supreme Court in the Masdar Hossain case regarding the separation of the judiciary. The non-formation of a separate secretariat is one of the obstacles to the establishment of an independent judiciary. Because the Ministry of Law is getting priority in the issues of promotion, transfer and posting of judges. Therefore, the government needs to be proactive in setting up a separate secretariat for the judiciary.



According to the UNDP, the number of cases in the country's courts is increasing by 10 per cent every year. If their predictions come true, the case will soon reach 50 lakhs. When Bangladesh becomes a mid-income country in 2021, how will the nation affected by the lawsuit enjoy their happiness of increased income without any hassle? Even if it is difficult in the current situation, Judges need to reduce the burden of this case by looking at the country and the people seeking justice. The government needs to find a solution to this issue with the highest priority.



The writer is a Student, Department of Law, University of Rajshahi







