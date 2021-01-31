

Alaul Alam



Empowering one with metacognitive skills is easy to be possible through reading newspaper as metacognition benefits the learners more than any other learning methodology. In a metacognitive environment, there develops ample opportunity over thinking, planning, goal setting, problem-solving, evaluating, informing and connecting education with life etc into play in a big way.



Research found that people growing the habit of reading newspaper have the capacity of handling any issue more logically than those of the others and with this capacity it is easy for them to differentiate what is right or wrong prevailing in the society.



On top of that, it is frequently noticed that teachers in the higher secondary and tertiary level are using newspaper resources; especially they are using the resources published in English dailies, to conduct classes following communicative language teaching approach as this method of teaching requires authentic information that can be easily found in the newspapers.



In this connection online edition of the dailies publishing different types of articles, essays, reports and many more informative issues contributes to accelerating teaching learning in a practical and candid way.



The findings of many studies demonstrate that newspaper reading improves students' speaking and writing skills and they also reveal that implicit grammar along with a huge information of different kinds make readers confident to use language in different circumstances with more accuracy through their subconscious mind that gives no worries of thinking justly.



A voyage towards store house of knowledge



In this case the suggestion is, if you want to experience the mystery of standard writing, no option is still open without being a passionate reader of English newspaper. The ornamental language along with a befitting choice of vocabulary give the structures of writing a new look that can create a sense of motivation to continue writing with patience.

Similarly does in case of speaking as information is the prerequisite for communication that can be easily sought from newspaper. I highly recommend my students especially to read the editorials as the writings of this section really deserve the excellence in thought provoking and logical flows following a stable coherence binding in naturally polished to help the readers easy to understand with a prolific way.

Dailies publish different research articles and survey-based reports- rich in information and scientific approach of research, coming from renowned writers, researchers and columnists, which contribute to creating new knowledge and motivating the readers to enter the field of research and academic writing.



With the wide array of topics covered in the newspapers, regular reading improves both knowledge and systematic procedures in order to critically develop research tool for individual and project research.



As the writings published in the dailies are developed in a rigorous way keeping the alignment of the title along with introduction, body and conclusion, theyprovide ample scopes for the regular readers having the knowledge on how to develop any paper based on academic writing procedures.



Different writings also delineate different methodology that can make readers brood over the development of research articles. For example, different types of qualitative and quantitative researches including case study, survey writing and reports, phenomenological study, experimental study and many more are published in the editorials and opinion page of the dailies ----contribute to pertaining the non-experts help to be skilled in this arena.



However, one should be a constant reader to get the benefits all mentioned here, first timethere may create inattention but getting stick to reading newspaper on the regular basis has had a far reaching positive output reported in many studies in the world.



Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University















