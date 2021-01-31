

Attract expats, foreigners to boost capital market



It is expected that diversification of products in the capital market and upcoming roadshows in Dubai will increase the participation of investors, positively influencing the capital market. Entrepreneurs in the industrial sector will also come to the capital market to raise long-term capital. Now, the authorities responsible must ensure a secured environment so that investors feel free to invest here. In order to make Bangladesh's capital market more vibrant, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) plans to attract more investment by foreigners and non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs). The commission also wants to turn remittances sent home by NRBs into investments, where capital market could be a good option. Aiming to materialise its plan, for the first time, the securities regulator is going to hold Capital Markets Roadshows in the capital of United Arab Emirates. These roadshows, planned to be held on 9-12 February, will present investment prospects in Bangladesh for foreign investors and expatriate Bangladeshis. In addition, the authority will launch more new products in the capital market: derivatives, green bonds, sukuk and exchange traded funds (ETFs).However, it is well known to us that Dubai is one of the popular business centres of the world. Choosing such a place to promote our national interest is, unquestionably, a brilliant idea. We welcome the commission's initiatives. Since, many NRBs do not come to the capital market, they are not aware of the investment prospects of remittances in this market. Through this programme they will be aware about the facilities and will be encouraged to invest. If remittance is converted into investment, NRBs' source of income will increase consequently.It is worth mentioning that the commission recently has issued a policy on opening digital booths abroad to ease foreign investment in the capital market. With this facility, foreigners and NRBs will be able to easily invest in the capital market of Bangladesh.One of the noteworthy features of the capital market is that the level of investment made by NRBs and foreigners is very low. Only 6 per cent of beneficiary owners' accounts in the current stock market are owned by NRBs and foreigners--and most of these are individual accounts. If their investment is increased, the capital market will become more dynamic and vibrant.In last year, global investment had reduced significantly because of Covid-19. Despite several setbacks, investment opportunities have been created in Bangladesh. Compared to other countries, the economic condition of Bangladesh is in a better position. Under these circumstances, there is potential for NRBs and foreign citizens to invest here.It is expected that diversification of products in the capital market and upcoming roadshows in Dubai will increase the participation of investors, positively influencing the capital market. Entrepreneurs in the industrial sector will also come to the capital market to raise long-term capital. Now, the authorities responsible must ensure a secured environment so that investors feel free to invest here.