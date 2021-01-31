Video
Home Countryside

Visitors coming to see Anandalaya at Biral

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

Swapner Anandalaya in Rudrapur Village at Biral. photo: observer

DINAJPUR, Jan 30: An eye-catching two-storey building has been  built in 2018 with earth, straw and -bamboo in Biral Upazila of the district.
It has been raised on the premises of an NGO Dwip Shikha in Rudra Village under Mangalpur Union of the upazila. Bamboo mat fencing has been made in the corridor of the second floor. Stairs have been made connecting the ground floor to the second floor with ramps for the disabled to be lifted with wheelchairs. To watch this rare structure, visitors are coming every day.
The building has been titled 'Swapner Anandalaya'. It was designed by German's Anna Heringar. This year, she has been given 'Obel Award' for this building. Like it, two more buildings were earlier raised according to her designs here. In 2007, she also got 'Aga Khan Architecture Award'.   
Supervisor of the building Montu Ram said, at the time of building the first building in 2003, designer Anna Heringar was here. At last she sent only the design for Anandalaya. According to her design, Anandalaya has been constructed in nine months.
To raise it, 9,000 sq ft of earth, 10 kahan of straws and 1,400 bamboos were required. Earth, sand and cement have been used in the wall plaster. But in the floor, palm oil and soap have been used to check dusting. It has been completed at about Tk 73 lakh.
The Dwip Shikha office is scattered across about six acres of land in Rudrapur area. It is 25 kilometres away from Dinajpur Town. There are terraces of gardens with big trees.
Under the shades of trees, there are three earthen buildings in separate distances. These buildings accommodate one primary school building, one secondary school building and one vocational training centre. To these, Anandalaya has been annexed as the latest one.
Anandalaya building is temperature suited. The ground floor is comprised of office, physiotherapy room for disabled children, and play and recreation facilities.
In the west end of the first floor, there are four tunnel looking caves of play and exercise for disabled children.
The second included physiotherapy office, in-charge's room and a large hall room for training tailoring to the back laying women.
Each room is equipped with CCTV camera and solar power connections.
One officer of Dwip Shika Kamal Sarker said, this organisation has been implementing a three-year-long project improving the lives of peoples with disability. The project has been financed by a Hong Kong based charity The Kadori Charitable Foundation. The Swapner Anandalaya has been built for this project. In the beginning of November, 2018, Swanper Anandalaya was inaugurated.



Visitors coming to see Anandalaya at Biral
