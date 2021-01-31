Red lady papaya gets ground at Matiranga



An orchard of red lady papaya plants in Rasulpur of Matiranga Upazila. photo: observer

In this connection, he set up "Taruchhaya Agro Farm" in the village four years back. It was only a dairy farm in the beginning.

Taking advice from the Department of Agriculture Extension, he collected seeds of the papaya from different areas including Chakaria Upazila of Cox's Bazar District one year back. Later, he planted over 6,000 saplings in about 10-acre hilly lands.

Besides papaya, he is farming high-yielding varieties of orange, malta, guava, mango and plum in his farm.

A recent visit found red lady papaya gardens in a cluster form on hill tracts beside the farm.

While talking to this correspondent, Shahed said, since the beginning, 20 to 25 labourers had worked in the farm for six months. At present, 10 labourers including six to seven permanent ones are working here.

He also said red lady papaya is very sweet. So, it has a great demand in the markets of Dhaka, Chattogram and Feni.

He is hoping to sell 40 to 45 tonnes of papaya this year. He thinks farming red lady papaya can change the hill tract economy.

One female permanent labourer Rabeya Begum Sathi said, "I run my family and my children's education expenses with my income from the farm."

Another Indrajoy Tripura echoed her saying, "My family and other expenditures are running on my wage."

According to grower sources, this high breed Thai papaya blooms in five to six months and papayas appear in seven to nine months. Each papaya weighs about one and a half kilograms to two kilograms.

The sources also said the fruits are marketable in both ripe and green forms. The ripe ones do not perish so easily. So, their marketing is easy. This papaya is tolerant to ring spot virus. The red lady papaya tree gives fruit for more than two years.

Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Debashish Chakma said red lady papaya was first cultivated at Matiranga during 2011-12. The hillsides are potential lands for cultivating such papaya. Small entrepreneurs are shifting to farm it. Its planned farming and proper nurturing can change lots of many. It has no disease except the fungus attack.

























