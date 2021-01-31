Youth arrested in child rape case in Shariatpur

SHARIATPUR, Jan 30: Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on Friday arrested a young man in a case filed over rape of a child from Naria Upazila in the district.

Arrested Enamul Sheikh, 22, is a resident of Mulghar Village under Bishnupur Union in Sadar Upazila of Bagerhat.

Bagerhat PBI Officer-in-Charge Shahidul Islam said the minor girl's mother filed the case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Bagerhat Sadar Model Police Station on Thursday night.

According to the case statement, Enamul allegedly violated the girl on January 5 when her parents were outside of the house.

However, the victim's parents complained to Enam's elder brother about the matter and he assured them of proper justice.

As the elder brother started dillydallying, the victim's mother lodged the case.

Following the case was lodged, Enamul went into hiding. But, the law enforcers managed to arrest him from Dagri area in Naria Upazila, the PBI official added.









