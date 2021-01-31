Man held on charge of rape on running train

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR, Jan 30: A man was detained in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on charge of rape of a physically-challenged girl on Friday.

Detained Jahid alias Jabed, 25, is the assistant generator operator of Surma Mail Train. He is a resident of Jangalbari Village in Karimganj Upazila of Kishoreganj.

Sreemangal Railway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Alamgir Hossain said the victim filed a case in this connection.

According to the case statement, Jahid took the girl to a dark compartment in the Dhaka-bound train on Friday evening when she was going to toilet and raped her.

The victim got down from the train when it stopped at Sreemangal Station and cried for help.

Later, locals caught Jahid while he was trying to flee the scene and handed him over to police, the OC added.













