Five rare turtles rescued in Bhola

BHOLA, Jan 30: The forest department rescued five turtles from their illegal keepers in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

On information, a team conducted a drive in Shantir Hat area under Char Samaiya Union in the afternoon, said Md Aminul Islam, divisional forest officer of the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Department under the Ministry of Forest and Environment.

Sensing presence of the team, illegal predators fled the scene. Later, the team seized five turtles of Indian roofed turtle, locally known as 'Kori Kaitta'.

However, they were released into a government pond in the upazila.

Catching of these rare species of turtles is banned and a punishable offence under sections 5 (1) and 15 (1) of The Bangladesh Wildlife Preservation Act, 1974, he added.











