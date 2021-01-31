Youth hacked to death in Jashore

JASHORE, Jan 30: A young man was hacked to death by miscreants in Monirampur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Mukul Hossain, 32, was the son of Amin Moral, a resident of Shirili Modanpur Village in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad Member Shafiar Rahman said a group of miscreants hacked Mukul indiscriminately in Modanpur Graveyard area at around 10pm, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rushed him to Jashore General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Being informed, police recovered the body.

Monirampur Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Shikdar Motiar Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that Mukul might have been killed following previous enmity.





