Missing Jatiya Party leader found dead at Lohagara

LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM, Jan 30: Police recovered the body of a Jatiya Party leader form his farm in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Friday night after he went missing since a month.

Deceased Anwar Hossain, 42, was the son of Ahmed Saudagar, a resident of Sadar Union in the upazila. Police and local sources said he went to visit his farm in Darbeshhat Saudagar Para area on December 30. Since then he had been missing.

His younger brother Md Selim lodged a General Diary with Lohagara Police Station (PS) the following day in this connection.

Later, Anwar's wife filed an abduction case with the PS on January 21.

Following this, police arrested one Asif of the area and Ansar of Myanmar out of suspicion. Based on information given by the arrested during interrogation, police recovered his body dumped under soil at his farm at around 11:30pm.

Officer-in-Charge of Lohagara PS Jaker Hossain Mahmud confirmed the incident.























