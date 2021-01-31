Lovers ‘commit suicide’ in Sherpur

SHERPUR, Jan 30: Two lovers reportedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in Nokla Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Helal, 30, son of Yad Ali, and Hasi, 25, wife of Sobhan, residents of Goalerkanda Village under Pathakatha Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Helal and Hasi were involved in an extra-marital relationship. They might have hanged themselves separately out of fear of disclosing their illegal affair.

Locals spotted Hashi hanging from a tree nearby the house at around 11:30pm and informed police.

Later, Helal was found hanging from another tree adjacent to Hasi's house on Saturday dawn.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Sherpur General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Nokla Police Station Razib Bhoumik confirmed the incident.



















