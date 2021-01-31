Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 January, 2021, 2:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Initiative taken to build Shaheed Minar at 108 Sundarganj schools

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Jan 30: Sundarganj Upazila Education Committee in the district has taken up an initiative to build Shaheed Minars at 108 government primary schools of the upazila in Mujib Barsha, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Education office sources said, there are 259 government primary schools in the upazila, but many of these have no Shaheed Minar.
Accordingly, the Shaheed Minar are being built at the 108 primary schools.
Earlier, Tk 2 lakh was allotted for each of 68 Shaheed Minars and Tk 1.50 lakh for each of 40 Shaheed Minars under Annual Development Programme of the upazila parishad.
Head Teacher of Shantiram Hazipara Government Primary School Md Shahjahan Mia said due to lack of Shaheed Minar, the students cannot pay tribute to the language martyrs on February 21. The decision to construct Shaheed Minar at the schools is very appreciable, he mentioned.
Upazila Education Officer AKM Harun Ur Rashid said the committee adopted the decision to build Shaheed Minars at the primary schools in Mujib Barsho to make the year memorable among the students.
The construction of 74 Shaheed Minars has already been completed and the rest would be finished by December 2020, it is expected.
In reply to a query, the education officer said, the Shaheed Minars would be inaugurated in February, 2021 in phases.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Visitors coming to see Anandalaya at Biral
Red lady papaya gets ground at Matiranga
Youth arrested in child rape case in Shariatpur
Man held on charge of rape on running train
Five rare turtles rescued in Bhola
Youth hacked to death in Jashore
Missing Jatiya Party leader found dead at Lohagara
Lovers ‘commit suicide’ in Sherpur


Latest News
16 get life term in Gopalganj AL leader murder case
Third-gender elected councillor in Satkhira
FM: Myanmar responds positively to begin Rohingya repatriation
Babunagari sick, hospitalised
No specific data on country's land, water portions
Ganguly leaves hospital after fresh angioplasty
Bangladesh RMG makers score $40 million lawsuit victory against Sears
AL-backed candidate wins Munshiganj municipality
Britain will apply to join Asia-Pacific free-trade bloc in wake of Brexit
Physician sued for raping domestic help
Most Read News
Let asthma patients breathe easily
JaPa leader Anwar Hossain found dead after one month
The best moment
Winter skincare routine
2 councillor candidates beat up in Feni
17 deaths, 363 cases from COVID in 24 hrs
Shrinking youth job opportunities
HSC results 2020: 1,61,807 students get GPA-5
Those who elected unofficially
3rd phase of polls to 63 municipalities begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft