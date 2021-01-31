Initiative taken to build Shaheed Minar at 108 Sundarganj schools

GAIBANDHA, Jan 30: Sundarganj Upazila Education Committee in the district has taken up an initiative to build Shaheed Minars at 108 government primary schools of the upazila in Mujib Barsha, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Education office sources said, there are 259 government primary schools in the upazila, but many of these have no Shaheed Minar.

Accordingly, the Shaheed Minar are being built at the 108 primary schools.

Earlier, Tk 2 lakh was allotted for each of 68 Shaheed Minars and Tk 1.50 lakh for each of 40 Shaheed Minars under Annual Development Programme of the upazila parishad.

Head Teacher of Shantiram Hazipara Government Primary School Md Shahjahan Mia said due to lack of Shaheed Minar, the students cannot pay tribute to the language martyrs on February 21. The decision to construct Shaheed Minar at the schools is very appreciable, he mentioned.

Upazila Education Officer AKM Harun Ur Rashid said the committee adopted the decision to build Shaheed Minars at the primary schools in Mujib Barsho to make the year memorable among the students.

The construction of 74 Shaheed Minars has already been completed and the rest would be finished by December 2020, it is expected.

In reply to a query, the education officer said, the Shaheed Minars would be inaugurated in February, 2021 in phases.















