Sunday, 31 January, 2021, 2:23 PM
Home Countryside

No TCB oil without onion in Bogura

Low-income people in difficulty

Published : Sunday, 31 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Our Correspondent

The photo shows two litre soya bean bottles kept on 10kg onion-packages for sale in Bogura. photo: observer

BOGURA, Jan 30: Consumers in the district are not getting soya bean oil  of TCB without purchasing its onion.
This conditional TCB trading has put low-income group people in disarray in the district, according to sources.
TCB's oil demand has increased along with declining prices of onion in the markets. Due to increased prices of soya bean, low-income consumers are thronging TCB trucks. But they are not getting soya bean without purchasing Egyptian onion which is available at Tk 15 per kg.  
Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has been selling onion and soya bean for days to control high prices in the markets. TCB had imported onions from Egypt, Indonesia, and several other countries when onion prices went sky high.
Now onion prices have declined in markets while edible oil prices have   gone up.  
Low-income consumers are being made compelled to purchase 10 kg onions to get  soya bean, it was learnt. TCB is selling onion at Tk 15 per kg. Earlier, per kg onion of TCB was selling at              Tk 20-30.
 But none is interested to purchase Egyptian or Chinese onion in place of local onion.
Price of per two litres of soya bean bottle of TCB is Tk 140. In the market, per litre is selling at Tk 120-130. To get TCB's oil, one is to purchase 10 kg onions at the rate of Tk 15 per kg.
Deputy Commissioner Md Ziaul Haq said, he will talk about the matter after talking with TCB.
Dealers in Bogura said, they are counting losses in selling onion. So, to reduce pressure on oil, 10 kg onion is being passed to consumers in a low price, they added.


