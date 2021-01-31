Rohingya fire victims get aid in Cox’s Bazar

COX'S BAZAR, Jan 30: A total of 677 Rohingya fire victims have received humanitarian assistance in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Prantic Unnayan Society (PRANTIC) with financial assistance from OBAT Helpers Inc.

USA distributed emergency non-food items among the fire-affected families of Nayapara Rohingya Refugee Camp E-block in the upazila.

OBAT Helpers Inc. USA Programme Manager Shakil Ahmed, officials from respective Camp-in-Charge offices, Rohingya leaders and PRANTIC officials were present during the distribution.

The fire broke out in the camp at night on January 14 and damaged many of Rohingya houses and other properties.









